West Virginia wanted to add one more player to the tight end room and the coaching staff has done that with a commitment from Dodge City C.C. (Kan.) athlete Gregory Genross.

Genross, 6-foot-7, 230-pounds, picked the Mountaineers after taking an official visit to campus where he was able to see everything that the football program had to offer.

The New York native was originally offered by West Virginia in October and the coaching staff remained in contact with him throughout the process even after he committed to Arkansas in November.