West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Ja'Corey Hammett
West Virginia has added to the recruiting class by way of the old fashioned flip with Miami (Fla.) Northwestern outside linebacker Ja’Corey Hammett picking the Mountaineers.
Hammett, 6-foot-2, 195-pounds, had been previously committed to his hometown Miami since January but the Mountaineers were consistent in their pursuit of the talented linebacker. Inside wide receivers coach Travis Trickett served as the lead recruiter for Hammett and developed a strong bond.
That led to the Mountaineers emerging as a serious threat to Miami and eventually to his commitment. Hammett has collected a large number of impressive offers including Miami, Florida State, Tennessee, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Arkansas and Mississippi State, among others.
