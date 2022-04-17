West Virginia has landed another commitment from the junior college level with Moberly Area C.C. (Mo.) big man Jimmy Bell offering his pledge to the Mountaineers.

Bell, 6-foot-10, 280-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over his other three finalists Oakland, East Tennessee State and Sam Houston State along with interest from others.

This past season Bell averaged 9 points and 9.1 rebounds per contest for his junior college team while shooting 59-percent. He started his career at St. Louis before transferring to the junior college level after an injury to his foot.