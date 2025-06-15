West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Justyn Lyles

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has added another commitment up front with a pledge from Cincinnati (Oh.) Withrow 2026 offensive lineman Justyn Lyles. Lyles, 6-foot-5, 270-pounds, also held scholarship offers from Maryland, Tulsa, Ohio, Miami (Oh.), Marshall, Buffalo, Massachusetts, Eastern Michigan, Bowling Green and Ball State, among others. The Rivals.com three-star prospect received a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers March 5 after a conversation with offensive line coach Jack Bicknell. From that point West Virginia was a serious threat in the recruitment of Lyles culminating in his official visit to campus over the weekend.

That trip proved to be enough to secure his commitment after Lyles previously made official visits to Tulsa and Bowling Green earlier this summer. The athletic offensive lineman is likely to begin his career at offensive tackle although he does have the versatility to potentially play more than one position at the next level. Lyles is the latest commitment for a West Virginia recruiting class that has added a significant number of pieces once the calendar flipped to June. WVSports.com breaks down the commitment of Lyles and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future. Skill set: Lyles is a long, athletic offensive tackle option that has the frame that college coaches are looking for at the next level. He will need to continue to add strength but has the frame to do so and is equipped with good feet and long arms. He is the type of player that has his best football ahead of him as he continues to add strength and refines his technique at the next level with college coaching. Lyles plays with high effort and his best football is ahead of him.