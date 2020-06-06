News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-06 14:33:00 -0500') }} football Edit

West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Kaden Prather

Prather is a major pickup for the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Prather is a major pickup for the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

West Virginia has landed one of its top remaining targets on the board by securing a commitment from Germantown (Md.) Northwest wide receiver Kaden Prather.

Prather, 6-foot-3, 198-pounds, had narrowed his choices down to a top five which included West Virginia, Penn State, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Maryland but ultimately elected to cast his lot with the Mountaineers after a long and highly contested recruiting process.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect had collected offers from many other programs including Ohio State, Florida State, Georgia, Miami (Fla.), Auburn, LSU, Michigan State and more but settled on those five due to his familiarity with the programs and how he could fit.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}