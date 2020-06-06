West Virginia has landed one of its top remaining targets on the board by securing a commitment from Germantown (Md.) Northwest wide receiver Kaden Prather.

Prather, 6-foot-3, 198-pounds, had narrowed his choices down to a top five which included West Virginia, Penn State, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Maryland but ultimately elected to cast his lot with the Mountaineers after a long and highly contested recruiting process.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect had collected offers from many other programs including Ohio State, Florida State, Georgia, Miami (Fla.), Auburn, LSU, Michigan State and more but settled on those five due to his familiarity with the programs and how he could fit.