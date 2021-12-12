West Virginia needed to get some seasoned options at the safety position to replace some of the veterans on the roster and the program has accomplished that with the commitment of Ellisville (Miss.) Jones J.C. safety Marques McLaurin.

McLaurin, 6-foot-1, 205-pounds, chose the Mountaineers over offers from Memphis, Tulane, South Alabama, Texas State, Southern Mississippi, Toledo and Louisiana-Monroe following a weekend official visit where he was able to get a complete picture view of Morgantown.

The junior college safety only received an offer from West Virginia earlier this month but things moved quickly between the two as McLaurin became a priority to add experience to the back end of the defense.