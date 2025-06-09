West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Miles Khatri

Montgomery (Ala.) Montgomery Catholic 2026 linebacker Miles Khatri has committed to West Virginia. Khatri, 6-foot-0, 212-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over a list of offers that also included Liberty, Charlotte, Western Kentucky, UAB, Army, Arkansas State, Air Force and a number of others. Khatri is not a new name on the radar for the Mountaineers as he received a scholarship offer from the program in mid-January when nickels/sams coach Henry Weinreich extended it.

The Alabama native made the trip to Morgantown over the weekend for an official visit and that trip resulted in a commitment from the versatile athlete. Khatri is coming off an impressive junior campaign where he collected 117 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 10 passes defended, 4 sacks and an interception. He represents the 12th commitment for the Mountaineers in the 2026 class. WVSports.com breaks down the commitment of Khatri and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future. Skill set: Khatri is an athletic linebacker that can play inside or outside depending on how he continues to develop. Attacks well off the edge and displays the ability to get the quarterback. He has a nose for the ball and is able to defeat blockers to get ball carriers to the ground with good closing speed. A hard-hitter, Khatri also is athletic enough to play in space and holds his own in coverage while showcasing the ability to break off and come downhill in a hurry. The Mountaineers have found an athletic linebacker that brings not only speed but versatility to the table.