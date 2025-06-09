West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Miles Khatri

Montgomery (Ala.) Montgomery Catholic 2026 linebacker Miles Khatri has committed to West Virginia.
Khatri, 6-foot-0, 212-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over a list of offers that also included Liberty, Charlotte, Western Kentucky, UAB, Army, Arkansas State, Air Force and a number of others.
Khatri is not a new name on the radar for the Mountaineers as he received a scholarship offer from the program in mid-January when nickels/sams coach Henry Weinreich extended it.
The Alabama native made the trip to Morgantown over the weekend for an official visit and that trip resulted in a commitment from the versatile athlete.
Khatri is coming off an impressive junior campaign where he collected 117 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 10 passes defended, 4 sacks and an interception.
He represents the 12th commitment for the Mountaineers in the 2026 class.
WVSports.com breaks down the commitment of Khatri and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future.
Skill set:
Khatri is an athletic linebacker that can play inside or outside depending on how he continues to develop. Attacks well off the edge and displays the ability to get the quarterback. He has a nose for the ball and is able to defeat blockers to get ball carriers to the ground with good closing speed.
A hard-hitter, Khatri also is athletic enough to play in space and holds his own in coverage while showcasing the ability to break off and come downhill in a hurry.
The Mountaineers have found an athletic linebacker that brings not only speed but versatility to the table.
Fitting the program:
Khatri isn’t a new name on the recruiting radar for West Virginia and after an official visit weekend where he was able to familiarize himself better not only with the coaching staff but their plans for him it’s not an unexpected outcome. Khatri has good size and athleticism which should allow him to translate to potentially filling multiple spots on the defensive side of the ball.
In the linebacker room, West Virginia will lose six of the 15 total scholarship players at the end of this coming season which opens the door for Khatri to carve out a role.
Alabama has been a primary recruiting area for this coaching staff and Khatri is a solid pull from there for a lot of different reasons after a standout season on the field.
Recruiting the position:
Much like it was the case in the spring, West Virginia is looking to add as many talented players as possible at all of the positions on the roster in order to create more competition and that is no different with linebackers or hybrid spots.
Expect West Virginia to continue to be aggressive and search for versatility in order to round out the roster.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe