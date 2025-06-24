West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Minikon Johnson

West Virginia is still working to put together the current class but the Mountaineers received a boost in the future with a commitment from Pittsburgh (Pa.) Bishop-Canevin 2027 linebacker Minikon Johnson. Johnson, 6-foot-2, 205-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over scholarship offers from Kent State and Akron and moved quickly in making his choice. That’s because the football program had only extended a scholarship offer to Johnson at the first 7-on-7 event of the summer in mid-June. Johnson competed with his team and caught the eye of the coaching staff earning a scholarship offer from senior defensive analyst and assistant linebackers coach Andrew Warwick. He also was able to speak with defensive coordinator Zac Alley and head coach Rich Rodriguez.

The Mountaineers are slotting Johnson at the linebacker position and was impressed with his physical skill set as well as how he could move at the spot. Johnson is the second 2027 prospect to commit to West Virginia at this stage of the process behind West Mifflin (Pa.) 2027 running back Armand Hill. WVSports.com breaks down the commitment of Johnson and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future. Skill set: Johnson has a great frame to fill out and is an athletic linebacker that can operate in space but seems to be at his best on the edge. He can run well for his size and plays the game with awareness. He possesses good length and is a solid tackler off the edge when asked to disrupt the quarterback. Plays with a good motor and is able to run down plays from behind given his athletic abilities. Shows good concentration and the ability to make plays on the ball when it’s in the air. Johnson is an aggressive defender that is hard to block given his ability to run. His best football is certainly ahead of him and that’s exciting for both parties.