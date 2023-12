West Virginia has secured the pledge of a major target by flipping the commitment of Melbourne (Fla.) Central Catholic 2024 wide receiver Ric'Darious Farmer.

Farmer, 6-foot, 166-pounds, had been committed to UCF since Aug. 1 but the Mountaineers never gave up their pursuit of the electric pass catcher.

Farmer was initially committed to Pittsburgh, but took official visits over the summer to West Virginia, UCF and Pittsburgh before choosing the Knights.