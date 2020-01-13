News More News
West Virginia Mountaineers football: Snap Counts: 2019 Defense

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with PFF. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team or writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.

Weekly we will provide snap counts for both the offense and the defense at each individual position on the roster.

So here is who played and how much on defense over the 2019 season.

Stills was a centerpiece to the West Virginia Mountaineers football team's defensive line in 2019.
Defensive linemen
Player Class Snaps Games

Darius Stills

Jr.

621

12

Reuben Jones

r-Sr.

509

12

Jeffery Pooler

r-Jr.

497

12

Reese Donahue

Sr.

493

12

Dante Stills

So.

410

12

Jordan Jefferson

Fr.

186

11

Brenon Thrift

r-Sr.

81

10

Taijh Alston

r-So.

30

2

Stone Wolfley

r-Sr.

22

3
