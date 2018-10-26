West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: Baylor
WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team or writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.
Weekly we will provide snap counts for both the offense and the defense at each individual position on the roster.
So here is who played and how much against Baylor.
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Will Grier*
|
58
|
26
|
32
|
Jack Allison
|
11
|
7
|
4
--Senior will Grier saw 58 snaps before being pulled and giving way to redshirt sophomore Jack Allison who played his most extensive action of the season and threw his first touchdown of his career at the start of the fourth quarter.
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Kennedy McKoy*
|
28
|
9
|
19
|
Alec Sinkfield
|
16
|
10
|
6
|
Leddie Brown
|
15
|
9
|
6
|
Martell Pettaway
|
10
|
4
|
6
|
Lorenzo Dorr
|
2
|
2
|
0
