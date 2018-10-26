Ticker
West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: Baylor

Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team or writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.

Weekly we will provide snap counts for both the offense and the defense at each individual position on the roster.

So here is who played and how much against Baylor.

Quarterbacks
Player Snaps Run Pass

Will Grier*

58

26

32

Jack Allison

11

7

4
*=Starter.

--Senior will Grier saw 58 snaps before being pulled and giving way to redshirt sophomore Jack Allison who played his most extensive action of the season and threw his first touchdown of his career at the start of the fourth quarter.

Running Backs
Player Snaps Run Pass

Kennedy McKoy*

28

9

19

Alec Sinkfield

16

10

6

Leddie Brown

15

9

6

Martell Pettaway

10

4

6

Lorenzo Dorr

2

2

0
*=Starter.
{{ article.author_name }}