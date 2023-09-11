West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: Duquesne
WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team of writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.
Weekly we will provide snap counts for both the offense and the defense at each individual position on the roster.
So here is who played and how much against Duquesne.
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Garrett Greene*
|
43
|
26
|
16
|
Nicco Marchiol
|
42
|
22
|
21
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
CJ Donaldson*
|
33
|
16
|
17
|
Jaheim White
|
24
|
14
|
10
|
Jaylen Anderson
|
18
|
11
|
7
|
DJ Oliver
|
15
|
11
|
4
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Hudson Clement*
|
50
|
27
|
23
|
Jeremiah Aaron
|
41
|
22
|
19
|
Rodney Gallagher
|
33
|
17
|
16
|
Ja'Shaun Poke
|
29
|
16
|
13
|
Cortez Braham*
|
25
|
12
|
13
|
Preston Fox
|
23
|
11
|
12
|
CJ Cole
|
16
|
11
|
5
|
Noah Massey
|
9
|
6
|
3
|
Jarel Williams
|
8
|
5
|
3
|
Tyler Evans
|
7
|
5
|
2
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Kole Taylor*
|
41
|
17
|
24
|
Treylan Davis
|
26
|
17
|
9
|
Victor Wikstrom
|
13
|
11
|
2
|
Will Dixon
|
6
|
4
|
2
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Tomas Rimac*
|
61
|
31
|
30
|
Brandon Yates*
|
56
|
30
|
26
|
Nick Malone*
|
46
|
29
|
17
|
Sullivan Weidman
|
43
|
27
|
16
|
Doug Nester*
|
42
|
21
|
21
|
Wyatt Milum*
|
42
|
21
|
21
|
Zach Frazier*
|
35
|
18
|
17
|
Ja'Quay Hubbard
|
31
|
14
|
17
|
Johnny Williams
|
24
|
17
|
7
|
Bryce Biggs
|
24
|
17
|
7
|
Landen Livingston
|
24
|
17
|
7
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Eddie Vesterinen*
|
34
|
12
|
22
|
Mike Lockhart*
|
28
|
12
|
16
|
Sean Martin*
|
24
|
10
|
14
|
Davoan Hawkins
|
19
|
7
|
12
|
Tomiwa Durojaiye
|
17
|
5
|
12
|
Jalen Thornton
|
16
|
6
|
10
|
Corey McIntyre
|
13
|
8
|
5
|
Fatorma Mulbah
|
10
|
4
|
6
|
Hammond Russell
|
10
|
4
|
6
|
Zeiqui Lawton
|
4
|
3
|
1
|
Oryend Fisher
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
Harry Hilvert
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
DJ Cotton
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
Derek Berlitz
|
1
|
1
|
0
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Tray Lathan*
|
38
|
16
|
22
|
Jared Bartlett*
|
28
|
12
|
16
|
Ben Cutter
|
28
|
10
|
18
|
Lee Kpogba*
|
26
|
12
|
14
|
Hershey McLaurin*
|
25
|
7
|
18
|
Lance Dixon
|
24
|
11
|
13
|
Jairo Faverus
|
23
|
9
|
14
|
Tyrin Bradley
|
18
|
4
|
14
|
Taurus Simmons
|
13
|
4
|
9
|
Raleigh Collins
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
Caden Biser
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
James Heard
|
2
|
1
|
1
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Aubrey Burks*
|
38
|
14
|
24
|
Anthony Wilson*
|
37
|
13
|
24
|
Keyshawn Cobb
|
36
|
11
|
25
|
Avery Wilcox
|
13
|
7
|
6
|
Christion Stokes
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
Aden Nelson
|
2
|
2
|
0
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Malachi Ruffin
|
47
|
17
|
30
|
Beanie Bishop*
|
44
|
15
|
29
|
Jacolby Spells
|
16
|
9
|
7
|
Andrew Wilson-Lamp*
|
12
|
6
|
6
|
Josiah Jackson
|
6
|
5
|
1
|
Jordan Jackson
|
3
|
3
|
0
----------
