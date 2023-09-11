News More News
West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: Duquesne

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team of writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.

Weekly we will provide snap counts for both the offense and the defense at each individual position on the roster.

So here is who played and how much against Duquesne.

Quarterbacks
Player Snaps Run Pass

Garrett Greene*

43

26

16

Nicco Marchiol

42

22

21
*=Started the game.
Running Backs
Player Snaps Run Pass

CJ Donaldson*

33

16

17

Jaheim White

24

14

10

Jaylen Anderson

18

11

7

DJ Oliver

15

11

4
*=Started the game.
Wide Receivers
Player Snaps Run Pass

Hudson Clement*

50

27

23

Jeremiah Aaron

41

22

19

Rodney Gallagher

33

17

16

Ja'Shaun Poke

29

16

13

Cortez Braham*

25

12

13

Preston Fox

23

11

12

CJ Cole

16

11

5

Noah Massey

9

6

3

Jarel Williams

8

5

3

Tyler Evans

7

5

2
*=Started the game.
Tight Ends
Player Snaps Run Pass

Kole Taylor*

41

17

24

Treylan Davis

26

17

9

Victor Wikstrom

13

11

2

Will Dixon

6

4

2
*=Started the game.
Offensive Line
Player Snaps Run Pass

Tomas Rimac*

61

31

30

Brandon Yates*

56

30

26

Nick Malone*

46

29

17

Sullivan Weidman

43

27

16

Doug Nester*

42

21

21

Wyatt Milum*

42

21

21

Zach Frazier*

35

18

17

Ja'Quay Hubbard

31

14

17

Johnny Williams

24

17

7

Bryce Biggs

24

17

7

Landen Livingston

24

17

7
*=Started the game.
Defensive Line
Player Snaps Run Pass

Eddie Vesterinen*

34

12

22

Mike Lockhart*

28

12

16

Sean Martin*

24

10

14

Davoan Hawkins

19

7

12

Tomiwa Durojaiye

17

5

12

Jalen Thornton

16

6

10

Corey McIntyre

13

8

5

Fatorma Mulbah

10

4

6

Hammond Russell

10

4

6

Zeiqui Lawton

4

3

1

Oryend Fisher

3

3

0

Harry Hilvert

2

2

0

DJ Cotton

2

2

0

Derek Berlitz

1

1

0
*=Started the game.
Linebackers
Player Snaps Run Pass

Tray Lathan*

38

16

22

Jared Bartlett*

28

12

16

Ben Cutter

28

10

18

Lee Kpogba*

26

12

14

Hershey McLaurin*

25

7

18

Lance Dixon

24

11

13

Jairo Faverus

23

9

14

Tyrin Bradley

18

4

14

Taurus Simmons

13

4

9

Raleigh Collins

3

3

0

Caden Biser

3

3

0

James Heard

2

1

1
*=Started the game.
Safeties
Player Snaps Run Pass

Aubrey Burks*

38

14

24

Anthony Wilson*

37

13

24

Keyshawn Cobb

36

11

25

Avery Wilcox

13

7

6

Christion Stokes

3

2

1

Aden Nelson

2

2

0
*=Started the game.
Cornerbacks
Player Snaps Run Pass

Malachi Ruffin

47

17

30

Beanie Bishop*

44

15

29

Jacolby Spells

16

9

7

Andrew Wilson-Lamp*

12

6

6

Josiah Jackson

6

5

1

Jordan Jackson

3

3

0
*=Started the game.

