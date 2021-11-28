West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: Kansas
WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team or writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.
Weekly we will provide snap counts for both the offense and the defense at each individual position on the roster.
So here is who played and how much against Kansas.
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Jarret Doege*
|
73
|
48
|
25
|
Garrett Greene
|
2
|
1
|
1
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news