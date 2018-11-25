Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-25 08:24:00 -0600') }} football Edit

West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: Oklahoma

Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team or writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.

Weekly we will provide snap counts for both the offense and the defense at each individual position on the roster.

So here is who played and how much against Oklahoma.

Quarterbacks
Player Snaps Run Pass

Will Grier

96

36

60
*=Starter.
Running Backs
Player Snaps Run Pass

Kennedy McKoy*

48

16

32

Martell Pettaway

37

15

22

Leddie Brown

6

10
*=Starter.
