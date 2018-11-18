Ticker
football

West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: Oklahoma State

Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team or writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.

Weekly we will provide snap counts for both the offense and the defense at each individual position on the roster.

So here is who played and how much against Oklahoma State.

Quarterbacks
Player Snaps Run Pass

Will Grier*

92

37

55
*=Starter.
Running Backs
Player Snaps Run Pass

Kennedy McKoy*

61

23

38

Martell Pettaway

19

6

13

Leddie Brown

15

9

6
*=Starter.
