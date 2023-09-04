News More News
West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: Penn State

Weekly we will provide snap counts for both the offense and the defense at each individual position on the roster.

So here is who played and how much against Penn State.

Quarterbacks
Player Snaps Run Pass

Garrett Greene*

70

34

36

Nicco Marchiol

2

0

2
*=Started the game.
Running Backs
Player Snaps Run Pass

CJ Donaldson*

46

25

21

Jaylen Anderson

15

7

8

Justin Johnson

12

4

8
*=Started the game.
Wide Receivers
Player Snaps Run Pass

Devin Carter*

56

29

27

Cortez Braham*

54

28

26

Preston Fox

36

9

27

Jeremiah Aaron

14

4

10

Traylon Ray

11

3

8

Jarel Williams

2

1

1

Rodney Gallagher

1

1

0

Hudson Clement

1

1

0
*=Started the game.
Tight Ends
Player Snaps Run Pass

Kole Taylor*

62

29

33

Treylan Davis*

32

23

9

Luke Hamilton

2

2

0

Victor Wikstrom

1

1

0
*=Started the game.
Offensive Line
Player Snaps Run Pass

Zach Frazier*

70

34

36

Doug Nester*

70

34

36

Tomas Rimac*

70

34

36

Wyatt Milum*

61

29

32

Brandon Yates*

58

29

29

Ja'Quay Hubbard

12

5

7

Nick Malone

12

8

4
*=Started the game.
Defensive Line
Player Snaps Run Pass

Sean Martin*

54

27

27

Eddie Vesterinen*

48

26

22

Mike Lockhart*

45

24

21

Fatorma Mulbah

14

6

8

Davoan Hawkins

12

5

7

Hammond Russell

5

3

2

Jalen Thornton

4

1

3
*=Started the game.
Linebackers
Player Snaps Run Pass

Tray Lathan*

61

30

31

Lee Kpogba*

58

30

28

Jared Bartlett*

49

26

23

Lance Dixon

34

18

16

Hershey McLaurin*

29

11

18

Tyrin Bradley

24

10

14

Tomiwa Durojaiye

8

4

4

Jairo Faverus

4

2

2
*=Started the game.
Safeties
Player Snaps Run Pass

Anthony Wilson*

53

28

25

Keyshawn Cobb

43

23

20

Aubrey Burks*

40

15

25
*=Started the game.
Cornerbacks
Player Snaps Run Pass

Beanie Bishop*

60

29

31

Andrew Wilson-Lamp*

46

20

26

Montre Miller

12

5

7

Malachi Ruffin

12

9

3
*=Started the game.

