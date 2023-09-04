West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: Penn State
WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team of writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.
Weekly we will provide snap counts for both the offense and the defense at each individual position on the roster.
So here is who played and how much against Penn State.
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Garrett Greene*
|
70
|
34
|
36
|
Nicco Marchiol
|
2
|
0
|
2
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
CJ Donaldson*
|
46
|
25
|
21
|
Jaylen Anderson
|
15
|
7
|
8
|
Justin Johnson
|
12
|
4
|
8
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Devin Carter*
|
56
|
29
|
27
|
Cortez Braham*
|
54
|
28
|
26
|
Preston Fox
|
36
|
9
|
27
|
Jeremiah Aaron
|
14
|
4
|
10
|
Traylon Ray
|
11
|
3
|
8
|
Jarel Williams
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
Rodney Gallagher
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
Hudson Clement
|
1
|
1
|
0
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Kole Taylor*
|
62
|
29
|
33
|
Treylan Davis*
|
32
|
23
|
9
|
Luke Hamilton
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
Victor Wikstrom
|
1
|
1
|
0
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Zach Frazier*
|
70
|
34
|
36
|
Doug Nester*
|
70
|
34
|
36
|
Tomas Rimac*
|
70
|
34
|
36
|
Wyatt Milum*
|
61
|
29
|
32
|
Brandon Yates*
|
58
|
29
|
29
|
Ja'Quay Hubbard
|
12
|
5
|
7
|
Nick Malone
|
12
|
8
|
4
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Sean Martin*
|
54
|
27
|
27
|
Eddie Vesterinen*
|
48
|
26
|
22
|
Mike Lockhart*
|
45
|
24
|
21
|
Fatorma Mulbah
|
14
|
6
|
8
|
Davoan Hawkins
|
12
|
5
|
7
|
Hammond Russell
|
5
|
3
|
2
|
Jalen Thornton
|
4
|
1
|
3
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Tray Lathan*
|
61
|
30
|
31
|
Lee Kpogba*
|
58
|
30
|
28
|
Jared Bartlett*
|
49
|
26
|
23
|
Lance Dixon
|
34
|
18
|
16
|
Hershey McLaurin*
|
29
|
11
|
18
|
Tyrin Bradley
|
24
|
10
|
14
|
Tomiwa Durojaiye
|
8
|
4
|
4
|
Jairo Faverus
|
4
|
2
|
2
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Anthony Wilson*
|
53
|
28
|
25
|
Keyshawn Cobb
|
43
|
23
|
20
|
Aubrey Burks*
|
40
|
15
|
25
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Beanie Bishop*
|
60
|
29
|
31
|
Andrew Wilson-Lamp*
|
46
|
20
|
26
|
Montre Miller
|
12
|
5
|
7
|
Malachi Ruffin
|
12
|
9
|
3
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan
•Like us on Facebook