WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team or writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.

While we provide weekly snap counts for both the offense and the defense at each individual position on the roster, this is a cumulative count throughout the regular season.

That way you can look at which players got into the game for the Mountaineers at each spot and how many snaps each played throughout the course of the year.