West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: Texas
WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team or writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.
Weekly we will provide snap counts for both the offense and the defense at each individual position on the roster.
So here is who played and how much against Texas.
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Will Grier*
|
78
|
32
|
46
|
Jack Allison
|
1
|
1
|
0
--Fifth year senior Will Grier went from start to finish outside one play where he was injured and had to leave the field prior to the turn of the second quarter.
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Kennedy McKoy*
|
42
|
20
|
22
|
Martell Pettaway
|
21
|
8
|
13
|
Leddie Brown
|
16
|
11
|
6
--Junior Kennedy McKoy earned the start and received a team high 17 carries in the process. West Virginia shortened the rotation to three different players in this one as redshirt freshman Alec Sinkfield did not record an offensive snap.
