News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-10 08:24:00 -0600') }} football Edit

West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: Texas Tech

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team or writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.

Weekly we will provide snap counts for both the offense and the defense at each individual position on the roster.

So here is who played and how much against Texas Tech.

The West Virginia Mountaineers football team utilized two quarterbacks against Texas Tech.
The West Virginia Mountaineers football team utilized two quarterbacks against Texas Tech.
Quarterbacks
Player Snaps Run Pass

Austin Kendall*

62

10

52

Jarret Doege

19

5

14
*=Started the game.
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}