West Virginia Mountaineers Pro Football Focus Grades From Baylor

Keenan Cummings
WVSports.com is excited to announce that the Rivals network has teamed up with Pro Football Focus, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of West Virginia's players from the previous game.

In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how the Mountaineers performed against Baylor.

On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.

At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.

Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.

From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.

Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.

It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.

Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.


OFFENSE:

Okrxethm7dpiilfgs9ly
Offense
Name Position Grade

Will Grier

QB

86.2

Gary Jennings

WR

80.9

Jovani Haskins

TE

80.4

Trevon Wesco

TE

79.3

David Sills

WR

78.9

Tevin Bush*

WR

74.7

Alec Sinkfield

RB

69.4

Yodny Cajuste

OL

68.6

Colton McKivitz

OL

66.1

Jack Allison

QB

64.6

Matt Jones

OL

63.3

Martell Pettaway

RB

63.2

Leddie Brown

RB

60.5

Jacob Buccigrossi*

OL

60.4

Isaiah Hardy

OL

60.2

Tyler Thurmond*

OL

59.8

Josh Sills

OL

59.8

Kelby Wickline

OL

59.5

Chase Behrndt

OL

59.1

Marcus Simms

WR

58.8

T.J. Simmons

WR

58.4

Kennedy McKoy

RB

58.3

Logan Thimmons*

FB

57.8

Ricky Johns*

WR

57.7

Bryce Wheaton*

WR

57.5

William Crest*

WR

57.1

Dominique Maiden

WR

55.8

Lorenzo Dorr*

RB

54.3

Zach Davis*

OL

52.0
*=Played less than 10 plays.
Nwbrnvkp5bfoaczen1gl
Defense
Name Position Grade

Exree Loe

LB

82.2

Stone Wolfley*

DL

81.2

Dante Stills

DL

78.9

Keith Washington

CB

76.7

Kenny Bigelow

DL

75.5

Josh Norwood

CB

69.8

Toyous Avery

S

67.9

Dravon Askew-Henry

S

65.8

Darius Stills

DL

65.5

Jordan Adams*

CB

65.3

JoVanni Stewart

LB

64.6

Kenny Robinson

S

64.5

Shea Campbell

LB

64.0

Ezekiel Rose

DL

63.9

David Long

LB

63.0

Sean Mahone

S

62.9

Reese Donahue

DL

62.8

Barry Moreland*

CB

62.3

Dante Bonamico*

S

62.2

E.J. Brown*

S

61.1

Brenon Thrift*

DL

61.1

Zach Sandwisch

LB

60.4

Deamonte Lindsay

S

57.6

Jabril Robinson

DL

57.4

Kwantel Raines

S

56.2

Hakeem Bailey

CB

53.5

Josh Chandler

LB

52.7

Jeffery Pooler

DL

45.8
*=Played less than 10 snaps.

TOTAL:

The West Virginia offense finished with a grade of 78.5

The unit received these grades for each facet.

Passing: 87.7

Pass Blocking: 68.6

Receiving: 76.5

Rushing: 63.4

Run Blocking: 64.3

--West Virginia returned back to their norms against Baylor excelling in passing and receiving while the run blocking also improved from a week ago.


The defense took a step forward at 73.4

The unit received these grades for each facet.

Rush Defense: 76.1

Tackle: 44.4

Pass Rush: 62.1

Defensive Coverage against Receivers: 73.0

