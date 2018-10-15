WVSports.com is excited to announce that the Rivals network has teamed up with Pro Football Focus, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of West Virginia's players from the previous game. In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how the Mountaineers performed against Iowa State.

On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play. At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative. Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be. From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool. Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive. It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively. Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.

OFFENSE:

Offense Name Position Grade Colton McKivitz OL 74.4 Kennedy McKoy RB 70.1 Isaiah Hardy OL 65.1 Josh Sills OL 64.8 Gary Jennings WR 64.1 Trevon Wesco TE 61.1 David Sills WR 60.8 Logan Thimons* FB 60.0 Matt Jones OL 59.9 Martell Pettaway RB 59.6 Sam James* WR 59.5 Yodny Cajuste OL 59.3 Chase Behrndt* OL 59.3 Jovani Haskins* TE 59.0 T.J. Simmons WR 58.1 Dominique Maiden* WR 57.4 Marcus Simms WR 55.0 Will Grier QB 50.7

--After posting a 60.9 last week for his three-interception performance against Kansas, senior quarterback Will Grier followed that up by grading out lowest on the team and his lowest ever at 50.7. --Three of the highest grades on the team were along the offensive line.

DEFENSE:

Defense Player Position Grade Shea Campbell LB 75.9 David Long LB 74.2 Reese Donahue DL 73.3 Dravon Askew-Henry S 72.9 Josh Chandler* LB 72.5 Darius Stills DL 71.3 Ezekiel Rose DL 68.7 Kenny Bigelow DL 67.9 Dante Stills DL 65.5 Derrek Pitts S 64.9 Exree Loe* LB 61.3 Henry Cook* LB 60.2 Sean Mahone* S 60.0 JoVanni Stewart LB 59.1 Jeffery Pooler DL 57.2 Hakeem Bailey CB 57.1 Jabril Robinson DL 56.1 Kenny Robinson S 52.8 Toyous Avery S 50.4 Keith Washington CB 46.3 Josh Norwood CB 45.7

--Making his first career start at MIKE linebacker, redshirt junior Shea Campbell finished as the highest graded player on the team with 12 tackles and two for loss. --Junior Reese Donahue had his best graded game of the season. --The West Virginia cornerbacks struggled with the size of the Cyclones wide receivers as evident by the two lowest graded players on the team played the position in Keith Washington and Josh Norwood.

TOTAL: The West Virginia offense finished with a grade of 62.3 The unit received these grades for each facet. Passing: 57.5 Pass Blocking: 61.4 Receiving: 57.0 Rushing: 67.0 Run Blocking: 72.3 --It was the worst offensive performance of the season for West Virginia after just setting that mark the week before. Season low in passing as well as pass blocking and receiving helped to seal the deal against the Cyclones.

The defense took another step back at 65.9, the lowest of the year to date. The unit received these grades for each facet. Rush Defense: 73.2 Tackle: 30.9 Pass Rush: 62.2 Defensive Coverage against Receivers: 57.2 --The tackling marks are by far the lowest after missing a total of 19.