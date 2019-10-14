News More News
West Virginia Mountaineers Pro Football Focus Grades From Iowa State

WVSports.com and the Rivals network has teamed up with Pro Football Focus, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of West Virginia's players from the previous game by their scale.

In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how the Mountaineers performed against Iowa State.

On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.

At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.

Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.

From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.

Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.

It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.

Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.

OFFENSE:

West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver T.J. Simmons was the team's highest graded offensive player.
Offense
Player Position Grade

T.J. Simmons

WR

76.8

Colton McKivitz

OL

75.9

Kelby Wickline

OL

72.6

James Gmiter

OL

63.0

Austin Kendall*

QB

62.6

Mike O'Laughlin

TE

61.3

Ali Jennings

WR

60.9

Trey Lowe*

QB

60.0

Junior Uzebu*

OL

60.0

Blaine Scott*

OL

60.0

Adam Stilley*

OL

60.0

Logan Thimons*

FB

59.7

Chase Behrndt

OL

58.6

George Campbell*

WR

58.4

Winston Wright

WR

57.5

Jack Allison

QB

57.3

Sam James

WR

56.9

Jackson Knipper*

FB

56.4

Michael Brown

OL

56.2

Isaiah Esdale*

WR

54.9

Kennedy McKoy

RB

53.9

John Hughes

OL

53.1

Jovani Haskins

TE

52.5

Briason Mays

OL

49.3

Bryce Wheaton

WR

48.9

Leddie Brown

RB

48.4

Lorenzo Dorr*

RB

30.5
*=Played 10 snaps or less.

West Virginia's offense vs. Iowa State's defense

Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Passing Offense

56.7

Receivers/Pass Routes

58.1

Iowa State

Coverage

86.7
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Rushing Offense

50.0

Iowa State

Run Defense

82.9
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Pass Blocking

77.4

Run Blocking

54.0

Iowa State

Pass Rush

67.5

Run Defense

82.9

DEFENSE:

West Virginia Mountaineers safety Kerry Martin was the team's third-highest graded defensive player.
Defense
Player Position Grade

Josh Chandler

LB

80.9

Nicktroy Fortune

CB

75.9

Kerry Martin

S

75.5

Josh Norwood

S

74.0

Darius Stills

DL

66.9

Hakeem Bailey

CB

65.6

Jordan Jefferson

DL

64.7

Reese Donahue

DL

64.0

Exree Loe

LB

62.7

Tykee Smith

LB

62.3

Brenon Thrift*

DL

62.2

Sean Mahone

S

61.8

Noah Guzman*

S

60.0

Zach Sandwisch*

LB

60.0

VanDarius Cowan

LB

58.2

Dante Stills

DL

57.7

Kwantel Raines

LB

57.2

Reuben Jones

DL

55.9

Shea Campbell

LB

55.2

Jeffery Pooler

DL

53.9

Stone Wolfley*

DL

51.2

Dylan Tonkery

LB

50.7

Quondarius Qualls

LB

46.7

Tae Mayo

CB

45.7
*=Played 10 snaps or less.

West Virginia's defense vs. Iowa State's offense

Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

Iowa State

Passing Offense

79.5

Receivers/Pass Routes

66.8

West Virginia

Coverage

68.2
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

Iowa State

Rushing Offense

70.0

West Virginia

Run Defense

74.2
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

Iowa State

Pass Blocking

78.8

Run Blocking

62.5

West Virginia

Pass Rush

52.8

Run Defense

74.2

WATCH: Musings from the Mountains | West Virginia Football vs. Iowa State Recap | Episode 31

