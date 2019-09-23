News More News
WVSports.com and the Rivals network has teamed up with Pro Football Focus, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of West Virginia's players from the previous game by their scale.

In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how the Mountaineers performed against Kansas.

On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.

At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.

Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.

From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.

Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.

It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.

Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.

OFFENSE:

West Virginia Mountaineers left tackle Colton McKivitz was the team's second-highest graded offensive player.
Offense
Player Position Grade

Chase Behrndt

OL

80.0

Colton McKivitz

OL

73.7

James Gmiter

OL

72.7

Kelby Wickline

OL

69.8

Briason Mays

OL

67.7

Leddie Brown

RB

66.7

Ali Jennings

WR

64.7

Kennedy McKoy

RB

64.5

Sam James

WR

63.4

Winston Wright

WR

62.9

Austin Kendall

QB

62.8

Martell Pettaway

RB

62.7

Sean Ryan

WR

61.3

T.J. Simmons

WR

60.1

Mike O'Laughlin

TE

60.0

Bryce Wheaton*

WR

58.1

George Campbell

WR

56.4

Jovani Haskins

TE

56.1

Isaiah Esdale

WR

55.4

Alec Sinkfield*

RB

54.9

Logan Thimons

FB

52.9

Tevin Bush*

WR

42.2
*=Played 10 snaps or less.

West Virginia's offense vs. Kansas' defense

Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Passing Offense

62.2

Receivers/Pass Routes

59.6

Kansas

Coverage

69.2
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Rushing Offense

64.9

Kansas

Run Defense

57.4
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Pass Blocking

74.9

Run Blocking

76.3

Kansas

Pass Rush

66.0

Run Defense

57.4

DEFENSE:

West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Darius Stills was the team's highest-graded defensive player.
Defense
Player Position Grade

Darius Stills

DL

80.8

Reuben Jones

DL

79.3

Josh Norwood

S

77.9

Josh Chandler

LB

77.7

Dante Stills

DL

77.0

Keith Washington

CB

74.5

Exree Loe

LB

71.8

Tykee Smith*

S

69.0

Jordan Jefferson

DL

65.6

Jake Long*

S

63.9

Sean Mahone

S

63.5

JoVanni Stewart

LB

63.2

George Campbell*

WR/S

60.0

Quondarius Qualls

LB

59.9

Dylan Tonkery

LB

58.8

Jeffery Pooler

DL

58.7

Reese Donahue

DL

52.8

Zach Sandwisch

LB

52.0

Shea Campbell

LB

51.5

Hakeem Bailey

CB

50.0

Kerry Martin

S

45.3

Kwantel Raines

LB

43.7
*=Played 10 snaps or less.

West Virginia's defense vs. Kansas' offense

Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Groups Grade

Kansas

Passing Offense

62.3

Receivers/Pass Routes

65.5

West Virginia

Coverage

66.8
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

Kansas

Rushing Offense

71.3

West Virginia

Run Defense

70.2
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

Kansas

Pass Blocking

56.8

Run Blocking

59.4

West Virginia

Pass Rush

73.0

Run Defense

70.2

