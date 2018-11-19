Ticker
West Virginia Mountaineers Pro Football Focus Grades From Oklahoma State

Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
Managing Editor

WVSports.com is excited to announce that the Rivals network has teamed up with Pro Football Focus, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of West Virginia's players from the previous game.

In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how the Mountaineers performed against Oklahoma State.

On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.

At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.

Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.

From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.

Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.

It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.

Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.


OFFENSE:

Offense
Player Position Grade

Will Grier

QB

76.6

Yodny Cajuste

OL

71.7

Gary Jennings

WR

70.2

Trevon Wesco

TE

70.0

Kennedy McKoy

RB

70.0

Martell Pettaway

RB

66.0

Josh Sills

OL

64.7

Matt Jones

OL

63.0

Chase Behrndt

OL

61.4

Marcus Simms

WR

61.4

Leddie Brown

RB

61.0

Jacob Buccigrossi*

OL

60.0

Jovani Haskins

TE

59.7

Colton McKivitz

OL

58.2

Dominique Maiden

WR

56.8

Tevin Bush

WR

56.4

David Sills

WR

55.8

Isaiah Hardy

OL

55.4

T.J. Simmons*

WR

53.9
*=Played less than 10 snaps.

--Senior David Sills finished with a 55.8 rating, his second lowest of the season behind Texas Tech (49.3).

--Senior quarterback Will Grier finished as the highest rated player on the team.

--Senior tight end Trevon Wesco continues to play well grading out as the fourth best player on the team after finishing first last week.


DEFENSE:

Defense
Player Position Grade

Ezekiel Rose

DL

81.3

Jabril Robinson

DL

77.7

Josh Norwood

CB

77.4

Dante Stills

DL

76.2

Kenny Bigelow

DL

74.0

Zach Sandwisch

LB

73.3

Darius Stills

DL

71.1

Keith Washington

CB

71.1

Kenny Robinson

S

68.1

Dravon Askew-Henry

S

66.2

JoVanni Stewart

LB

62.5

Shea Campbell

LB

59.8

Toyous Avery

S

59.1

Jeffery Pooler*

DL

57.1

Reese Donahue

DL

55.4

Hakeem Bailey

CB

54.3

David Long

LB

50.3

Exree Loe*

LB

46.6
*=Played less than 10 snaps.

--Senior defensive end Ezekiel Rose finished with the highest grade on the team and his highest of the season.

--Junior David Long finished with its lowest grade of the season at 50.3.

TOTAL:

The West Virginia offense finished with a grade of 70.0

The unit received these grades for each facet.

Passing: 85.6

Pass Blocking: 83.2

Receiving: 63.3

Rushing: 64.0

Run Blocking: 58.3


The defense finished at 76.1

The unit received these grades for each facet.

Rush Defense: 77.5

Tackle: 55.3

Pass Rush: 73.2

Defensive Coverage against Receivers: 71.7

--West Virginia had one of its worst tackling performances after the season after their best the week before against TCU.

