West Virginia Mountaineers Pro Football Focus Grades From TCU

Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
Managing Editor

WVSports.com is excited to announce that the Rivals network has teamed up with Pro Football Focus, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of West Virginia's players from the previous game.

In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how the Mountaineers performed against TCU.

On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.

At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.

Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.

From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.

Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.

It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.

Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.


OFFENSE:

Offense
Player Position Grade

Trevon Wesco

TE

89.5

Will Grier

QB

78.3

Kennedy McKoy

RB

73.8

Martell Pettaway

RB

71.8

Leddie Brown

RB

70.8

Yodny Cajuste

OL

70.7

Matt Jones

OL

68.1

Gary Jennings

WR

66.6

Colton McKivitz

OL

65.7

Kelby Wickline

OL

65.3

Tevin Bush

WR

64.8

Marcus Simms

WR

64.2

Jovani Haskins

TE

63.8

David Sills

WR

63.8

Isaiah Hardy

OL

61.9

William Crest*

WR

60.6

Jacob Buccigrossi

OL

59.6

Jack Allison

QB

59.3

Joe Brown

OL

59.1

Josh Sills

OL

58.6

Alec Sinkfield*

RB

56.2

Chase Behrndt

OL

55.8

Dominique Maiden

WR

55.2

Logan Thimons

FB

50.6

T.J. Simmons

WR

47.1
*=Less than 10 snaps.

--Senior tight end Trevon Wesco finished as the highest scoring player on the team with 89.5

--The three running backs finished third, fourth and fifth on the team.

Defense
Name Position Grade

Zach Sandwisch

LB

85.1

Exree Loe*

LB

79.0

Kenny Bigelow

DL

78.7

David Long

LB

77.9

JoVanni Stewart

LB

77.6

Keith Washington

CB

75.0

Toyous Avery

S

70.5

Kenny Robinson

S

70.0

Darius Stills

DL

67.3

Dante Stills

DL

66.2

Derrek Pitts*

S

65.8

Jabril Robinson

DL

64.1

Josh Chandler*

LB

63.5

Brendan Ferns*

LB

63.5

Deamonte Lindsay

S

63.1

Hakeem Bailey

CB

61.8

Sean Mahone*

S

61.6

Brenon Thrift*

DL

60.0

Dravon Askew-Henry

S

60.0

Stone Wolfley*

DL

59.6

Reese Donahue

DL

58.4

Ezekiel Rose

DL

58.1

Jeffery Pooler

DL

57.1

Josh Norwood

CB

57.1

Shea Campbell

LB

52.2

Dylan Tonkery*

LB

43.6
*=Played less than 10 snaps.

TOTAL:

The West Virginia offense finished with a grade of 75.8

The unit received these grades for each facet.

Passing: 77.8

Pass Blocking: 84.7

Receiving: 73.1

Rushing: 72.9

Run Blocking: 54.7

--West Virginia put together their lowest performance of the season in the run blocking department.


The defense took a step back at 78.5, the second best mark of the year.

The unit received these grades for each facet.

Rush Defense: 75.6

Tackle: 87.3

Pass Rush: 62.8

Defensive Coverage against Receivers: 83.5

--West Virginia had its best tackling marks of the season.

