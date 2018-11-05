WVSports.com is excited to announce that the Rivals network has teamed up with Pro Football Focus, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of West Virginia's players from the previous game. In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how the Mountaineers performed against Texas. This is a free article, but for weeks moving forward, the majority of articles using PFF analytics will be premium articles. This is the best time to sign up for a WVSports.com subscription! You will not want to miss out on the new content that we will be producing!

On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play. At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative. Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be. From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool. Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive. It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively. Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.

OFFENSE:



Offense Name Position Grade Martell Pettaway RB 73.8 Will Grier QB 72.8 Yodny Cajuste OL 72.7 Colton McKivitz OL 68.8 Matt Jones OL 68.0 Kelby Wickline OL 67.9 Tevin Bush WR 65.7 Marcus Simms WR 64.1 Jovani Haskins TE 63.2 Josh Sills OL 62.5 Isaiah Hardy OL 62.3 Trevon Wesco TE 62.3 Michael Brown* OL 60.0 Logan Thimons* FB 60.0 Chase Behrndt* OL 60.0 Jack Allison* QB 60.0 Gary Jennings WR 59.6 David Sills WR 58.7 Kennedy McKoy RB 58.0 Leddie Brown RB 57.9 Dominique Maiden WR 53.4 Jacob Buccigrossi OL 52.9 T.J. Simmons WR 45.1

--It comes as no surprise that the highest rated player was junior Martell Pettaway who turned nine carries into 121 yards and two touchdowns. --A total of four offensive linemen were in the top six on the team. --Senior Will Grier put together a strong performance throwing for 346 yards and three scores and finished as the second highest rated player on the team.

Defense Name Position Grade Kenny Robinson S 71.8 Dravon Askew-Henry S 67.8 Darius Stills DL 67.7 Keith Washington CB 65.5 Hakeem Bailey CB 65.3 Josh Norwood CB 64.5 Dante Stills DL 64.3 David Long LB 63.5 Ezekiel Rose DL 62.7 Jabril Robinson DL 61.6 Dante Bonamico* S 60.1 David Sills* S 60.0 JoVanni Stewart LB 59.7 Jeffery Pooler* DL 59.5 Shea Campbell LB 57.0 Kenny Bigelow DL 56.4 Toyous Avery S 55.3 Reese Donahue DL 50.8

--West Virginia coordinator Tony Gibson used only 18 players in this one and three of those were less than 10 snaps including an assist from David Sills. --A pair of safeties were at the top for West Virginia, while sophomore Darius Stills was the third rated player on the team.

TOTAL: The West Virginia offense finished with a grade of 65.8 The unit received these grades for each facet. Passing: 73.9 Pass Blocking: 79.9 Receiving: 62.3 Rushing: 62.0 Run Blocking: 64.6 --West Virginia put together their best performance to date in the realm of pass blocking but the total grade was the worst outside Iowa State (62.4).

The defense took a step back at 65.7, the lowest total mark of the season. The unit received these grades for each facet. Rush Defense: 75.8 Tackle: 48.1 Pass Rush: 53.4 Defensive Coverage against Receivers: 61.6 --None of the marks were particularly good outside run defense.