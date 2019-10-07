News More News
West Virginia Mountaineers Pro Football Focus Grades From Texas

WVSports.com and the Rivals network has teamed up with Pro Football Focus, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of West Virginia's players from the previous game by their scale.

In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how the Mountaineers performed against No. 11 Texas.

On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.

At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.

Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.

From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.

Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.

It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.

Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.

OFFENSE:

West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Bryce Wheaton was the offense's highest graded player.
Offense
Player Position Grade

Bryce Wheaton

WR

79.8

T.J. Simmons

WR

78.2

Sean Ryan

WR

69.8

Sam James

WR

69.6

Leddie Brown

RB

69.6

Colton McKivitz

OL

69.2

Austin Kendall

QB

66.8

Michael Brown

OL

63.3

Kennedy McKoy

RB

63.1

James Gmiter

OL

61.3

Chase Behrndt

OL

60.2

Alec Sinkfield*

RB

59.6

Logan Thimons*

FB

58.7

Mike O'Laughlin

TE

58.5

Kelby Wickline

OL

57.1

John Hughes

OL

56.5

George Campbell*

WR

55.2

Isaiah Esdale

WR

52.9

Ali Jennings

WR

51.9

Martell Pettaway

RB

50.7

Jovani Haskins

TE

50.2

Winston Wright

WR

49.8

Briason Mays

OL

47.8
*=Played 10 snaps or less.

West Virginia's offense vs. Texas' defense

Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Passing Offense

63.9

Receivers/Pass Routes

72.7

Texas

Coverage

79.0
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Rushing Offense

61.6

Texas

Run Defense

78.9
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Pass Blocking

74.0

Run Blocking

48.4

Texas

Pass Rush

65.0

Run Defense

78.9

DEFENSE:

West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Darius Stills was the defense's second-highest graded player.
Defense
Player Position Grade

Hakeem Bailey

CB

79.3

Darius Stills

DL

74.3

Brenon Thrift*

DL

73.0

Tykee Smith

LB

71.9

Sean Mahone

S

70.5

Noah Guzman

S

68.6

Quondarius Qualls

LB

68.6

Kerry Martin

S

65.2

Kwantel Raines

LB

64.5

Reuben Jones

DL

61.4

Reese Donahue

DL

60.3

Exree Loe

LB

59.6

Josh Chandler

LB

58.6

Jeffery Pooler

DL

58.6

Dylan Tonkery

LB

56.4

VanDarius Cowan

LB

54.7

Keith Washington

CB

54.3

Josh Norwood

S

50.5

Jordan Jefferson

DL

47.8

Shea Campbell

LB

45.2

Nicktroy Fortune

CB

44.3

Dante Stills

DL

40.5
*=Played 10 snaps or less.

West Virginia's defense vs. Texas' offense

Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

Texas

Passing Offense

54.9

Receivers/Pass Routes

64.9

West Virginia

Coverage

62.8
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

Texas

Rushing Offense

71.2

West Virginia

Run Defense

64.1
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

Texas

Pass Blocking

70.0

Run Blocking

75.3

West Virginia

Pass Rush

60.6

Run Defense

64.1

WATCH: Musings from the Mountains | West Virginia Football vs. Texas Recap | Episode 28

