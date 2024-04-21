West Virginia Mountaineers: Transfer 101: Amani Hansberry
The West Virginia basketball program has made an addition to the front court from the transfer portal with a commitment from Illinois forward Amani Hansberry.
Hansberry, 6-foot-8, 225-pounds, spent only one season with the Illini where he played only 7.5 minutes per game but was productive in that limited time averaging 2.4 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest.
The skilled forward shot 45-percent from the field and has a strong pedigree considering he was a consensus four-star prospect out of high school with a long list of scholarship offers. That list included Illinois, Kansas, Auburn, Maryland, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Oklahoma State and many others.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news