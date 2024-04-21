The West Virginia basketball program has made an addition to the front court from the transfer portal with a commitment from Illinois forward Amani Hansberry.

Hansberry, 6-foot-8, 225-pounds, spent only one season with the Illini where he played only 7.5 minutes per game but was productive in that limited time averaging 2.4 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest.

The skilled forward shot 45-percent from the field and has a strong pedigree considering he was a consensus four-star prospect out of high school with a long list of scholarship offers. That list included Illinois, Kansas, Auburn, Maryland, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Oklahoma State and many others.