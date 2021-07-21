West Virginia has filled another major need on the roster via the transfer portal with the addition of Tennessee defensive lineman Darel Middleton.

Middleton, 6-foot-6, 280-pounds, played in 22 games during his time with the Volunteers and started 12. He was a high impact player in his first season from the junior college ranks but was up and down in his second season although he collected 30 tackles and a sack overall.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect is an interior defensive lineman that could fill multiple spots up front for the Mountaineers although he is likely to start inside.