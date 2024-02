The West Virginia football program has pulled the second transfer prospect from Northwestern in as many days with the commitment of cornerback Garnett Hollis.

Hollis, 6-foot-2, 205-pounds, entered his name into the transfer portal Feb. 13 and the Mountaineers jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer the following day.

From there, secondary coach ShaDon Brown served as the lead recruiter and those connections along with the opportunity available led to a commitment to the Big 12 Conference program.