The West Virginia basketball program has taken a step toward addressing the roster with a commitment from Florida State transfer guard Jeremiah Bembry.

Bembry, 6-foot-6, entered the transfer portal in April after spending only one season with the Seminoles where he did not see the floor due to various injuries.

But Bembry became a target of the program over the past several weeks once the Mountaineers had holes in the backcourt due to players exiting in the portal once former head coach Bob Huggins resigned from the program.