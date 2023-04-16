West Virginia has addressed a major need in the front court through the transfer portal with a commitment from Syracuse big man Jesse Edwards.

Edwards, 6-foot-11, 230-pounds, entered the transfer portal earlier this week and drew interest from a long list of schools in a short period of time including West Virginia, Kansas, Gonzaga, Michigan, Arkansas, Kansas State, Florida, Missouri, Florida State, N.C. State, Georgia and many others. He cut his list down to West Virginia, Kansas and Gonzaga earlier this week.

But the Mountaineers were able to get Edwards to campus for an official visit first from April 14-16 and effectively was able to close the deal on the talented big man early in the process.