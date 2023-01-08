West Virginia Mountaineers: Transfer 101: Keyshawn Cobb
West Virginia needed to find help at the spear position and the Mountaineers have done that through the transfer portal with a commitment from Buffalo safety Keyshawn Cobb.
Cobb, 6-foot-0, 200-pounds, spent only one season at Buffalo after arriving from Northeast Mississippi C.C. In that lone season with the Bulls, he recorded 67 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, an interception and 7 passes defended.
The versatile defensive back received a scholarship offer from West Virginia after entering the transfer portal in mid-December and the Big 12 Conference program immediately shot up his list.
