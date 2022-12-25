West Virginia wanted to get a pass catching tight end out of the transfer portal and the Mountaineers have done just that with a pledge from LSU tight end Kole Taylor.

Taylor, 6-foot-7, 250-pounds, became a priority for West Virginia once he entered the transfer portal Dec. 8 with the Big 12 Conference program quickly jumping in with a scholarship offer. He received other offers from programs such as Oklahoma State and Colorado, but the Mountaineers secured his services after he was able to visit campus and meet with the coaching staff.

It wasn’t the first time that West Virginia had recruited Taylor considering the program offered him a scholarship out of high school in Colorado before he would ultimately sign the Tigers. But the second time was the charm for the Mountaineers who land the tight end that they had prioritized.