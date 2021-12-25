West Virginia Mountaineers: Transfer 101: Marcis Floyd
West Virginia continues to be active when it comes to transfers to fill immediate needs on the roster and the latest came from Murray State cornerback transfer Marcis Floyd.
Floyd, 6-foot-0, 188-pounds, spent four seasons with the Racers including starting for the better part of the last three years. He compiled 86 tackles, 3 sacks and 6 interceptions during that time on the field and this past year finished with 40 tackles, 3 sacks and a pair of interceptions this past season.
