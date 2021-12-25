West Virginia continues to be active when it comes to transfers to fill immediate needs on the roster and the latest came from Murray State cornerback transfer Marcis Floyd.

Floyd, 6-foot-0, 188-pounds, spent four seasons with the Racers including starting for the better part of the last three years. He compiled 86 tackles, 3 sacks and 6 interceptions during that time on the field and this past year finished with 40 tackles, 3 sacks and a pair of interceptions this past season.