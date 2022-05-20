West Virginia wanted to address the secondary and the Mountaineers were able to do that through the transfer portal with a commitment from Colorado State cornerback Rashad Ajayi.

Ajayi, 5-foot-11, 190-pounds, took an official visit to Morgantown and then made his decision to commit to the Mountaineers following the end of the trip.

A starter for the most part during his four years at Colorado State, Ajayi amassed 77 tackles, 16 pass breakups and an interception during his career on the field.