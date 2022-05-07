West Virginia Mountaineers: Transfer 101: Tirek Austin-Cave
Miami linebacker transfer Tirek Austin-Cave bypassed West Virginia the first time out of high school but he wasn’t going to let that happen again a second time.
Austin-Cave, 6-foot-1, 225-pounds, committed to the Mountaineers bringing to a close a recruitment that started when he was a prospect in the 2020 class out of New Jersey.
The former Rivals.com three-star prospect had long considered West Virginia in his initial recruitment but an offer from Miami was able to seal the deal a the time.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news