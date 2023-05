Kentucky defensive end transfer Tomiwa Durojaiye listed West Virginia in his top options the first time around in his recruitment but things didn't align. Turns out the second time was the charm for the pass rusher.

Durojaiye, 6-foot-4, 278-pounds, was a key target of the Mountaineers during his initial recruitment as the Big 12 Conference program made his final five before he eventually selected the Wildcats. But there was a connection established with lead recruiters coordinator Jordan Lesley and defensive line coach AJ Jackson.

That came in handy when Durojaiye elected to enter the transfer portal after a season at Kentucky and the Mountaineers were one of the first programs to get involved.