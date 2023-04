West Virginia has targeted the transfer portal to fill a number of needs of the roster this off-season and the Mountaineers have done it again for a pass rusher in Abilene Christian edge Tyrin Bradley.

Bradley, 6-foot-4, 255-pounds, spent two seasons with the Wildcats but took a major step forward in his second year with the program with 49 tackles, 4 sacks and 10 tackles for loss. He appeared in 18 games during his time there and earned all-conference honors with his efforts last season.