West Virginia continues to fill needs across the roster from the transfer portal and did so again with a commitment from James Madison cornerback Wesley McCormick.

McCormick, 6-foot-0, 199-pounds, appeared in 49 games for the Dukes over his career but redshirted last season after playing in only one contest due to injury.

During his four years on the field, McCormick collected 68 tackles, 9 passes deflected and 3 interceptions for the Dukes and started a total of 18 games for the program.

The Germantown, Maryland native took an official visit to West Virginia this week after just entering the transfer portal May 20 and gives the program another experienced option in the back end.