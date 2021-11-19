West Virginia must discover if it's Worthy in stopping Texas freshman

Ideally, Texas wants to run the football but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t options that can cause issues when the Longhorns do elect to throw it.

The biggest threat is freshman wide receiver Xavier Worthy who was targeted 23 times against Kansas resulting in 14 catches for 152 yards and 3 touchdowns. At 6-foot-1, 160-pounds, Worthy might lack ideal size but more than makes up for it with his abilities as a pass catcher.

“He has great speed. He changes direction without slowing down which to me is an elite talent and he’s a plus guy after the catch,” head coach Neal Brown said. “He’s thin in stature but he finishes runs.”

Worthy leads the Big 12 in both yards (831) and touchdowns (11) while averaging 17 yards per catch. He has developed into one of the most impressive talents in the conference and the Longhorns find ways to get him the football creatively as well as down the field.

That has meant moving him across the formation and finding ways to create plus matchups for him. He displays the ability to high point the football and is fearless going up and getting it.

“They got him the ball on the speed sweeps and they do a nice job of tagging him in the run game where Casey Thompson has an opportunity to get him the ball,” Brown said.

In regard to Texas, Worthy makes up the bulk of their production passing with 472 yards more than any other receiver and 41-percent of the total receiving touchdowns. And in a way with how the Longhorns have struggled to find more reliable options has actually made getting Worthy the ball easier.

“As a play caller it sounds kind of weird but sometimes it’s easier to call plays when you’re thinned out at the receiver position because you can just call for one guy instead of getting three, four or five guys the ball which kind of gets a little muddy,” he said.

That makes identifying where Worthy is at every possession critical and will be one of the keys for the Mountaineers to help contain a Texas offense that is now without Bijan Robinson. He has lined up around 70-percent out wide and 30-percent in the slot on the year.

“You have to know where he is. That’s just a part of that player, that offense and how they like to use him and usually when you do find him they move him so you have to find him again,” defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley said. “That’s the chess match. They are going to get him the ball and he’s going to make some plays; he has against everybody. It’s not like he’s going to stop that.”

The challenge is going to be finding Worthy and making sure that when he is given touches they aren’t going to be the type that completely flip a game. His production can be summed up in the mere fact that Worthy has more contested catches than he does drops this season.

“He’s a big-time player, he’s worthy of all the accolades,” Brown said.