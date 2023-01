Neal Brown understands that last season simply wasn’t good enough.

“It’s on me. I accept it. It’s not something I’m trying to shy away. I’m not trying to sugar coat that. It wasn’t good enough,” the fifth-year head coach said.

While Brown is pleased with how his team finished the season winning two of three, overall it was a disappointment as the Mountaineers finished with a losing record for the third time in four years.