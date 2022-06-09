West Virginia must translate off-season into in-season success
It’s been a busy week for the West Virginia basketball program.
The Mountaineers have welcomed Texas transfer forward Tre Mitchell, South Carolina guard transfer Erik Stevenson, Iowa point guard transfer Joe Toussaint, junior college big man Jimmy Bell, junior college forward Patrick Suemnick and freshman forward Josiah Harris to the roster. That’s after junior college big man Mohamed Wague was added to the program at the previous enrollment period.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news