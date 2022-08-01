West Virginia now must fill need at QB in 2023 class
And just like that West Virginia doesn’t have a quarterback in the fold in the 2023 class.
The Mountaineers parted ways with Spartanburg (S.C.) quarterback Raheim Jeter after the signal caller made another visit to East Carolina following his camp stop in Morgantown.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news