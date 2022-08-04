West Virginia OL Gmiter takes different approach to keeping size

Redshirt junior offensive guard James Gmiter knew that he had to try something different this year when it came to keeping his weight on him through fall camp.

The past two seasons Gmiter has struggled to keep his weight above 300-pounds, dropping anywhere between 298-295-pounds in the process given the amount of calories expended during a practice.

And that number is something that Gmiter estimates is as high as 5,000 burned per session which is no small amount.

“As soon as you get off that field you have to start the recovery process. I just lost 12-pounds at practice so I have to work,” he said.

That work isn’t easy and consists of around four meals per day along with three snacks at various points. One of his go-to meals has been a combination of rice, two fried eggs, cheese, butter and soy sauce which he admits isn’t necessarily the healthiest choice but it has gotten the job done.

Gmiter decided over the summer that he wanted to put a plan together by sitting down with head strength and conditioning director Mike Joseph and Haley Bishop, the director of sports nutrition.

That helped create a pathway for Gmiter to firm himself up in the process to increase his speed and explosion, but maintain that much needed strength and size along the interior.

The result is Gmiter is sitting at 313-pounds, which is the heaviest he has been since he arrived as a freshman and had to cut out a lot of bad weight.

“The biggest thing this year is as you get older through the program you kind of learn how to take care of your body and what your body needs. I think the biggest thing that I realized and tried to focus on during the off-season is to try to put on some weight,” he said.

And the plan is simple.

“I just got to eat and weigh in and stop when I’m at my weight,” Gmiter said.

While somewhat kidding, Gmiter also has been taking different supplements such as creatine and protein in addition to increasing his caloric intake. The challenge is finding a way to put back all of the supplements in your body that is lost through the course of a practice.

“So, sitting down with them really helped. Mike is one of the best in the country, if not the best, and Haley is great with putting plans together and I think it really showed this off-season,” he said.

The primary reason to add weight is to help give him an advantage in the run and pass game. He has already felt a difference in his conditioning along with that size to help him hold his ground.

“Having that extra weight kind of gives you more power. Once you get going it’s harder to stop and get push back. In the pass game, if you’re getting a bull rush you can just sit your weight down and you don’t really move,” he said.

Those situations in the passing game was where Gmiter had the most difficulty and has already noticed a considerable change. In the past he was around the same size as the defensive linemen coming at him which made things difficult in those situations.

It’s a different approach for Gmiter but one that so far is paying off on and off the field.