West Virginia OLB Bartlett to enter transfer portal
West Virginia senior outside linebacker Jared Bartlett is expected to enter his name into the transfer portal.
Bartlett, 6-foot-2, 238-pounds, appeared in 50 games during his time in Morgantown starting a total of 24 of those. The Miami native recorded 134 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 14 sacks serving as a key cog in the Mountaineers defense.
Bartlett graduated and left the team on good terms even playing well in the Duke's Mayo Bowl win over North Carolina with 6 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and a sack.
A member of the 2019 recruiting class, Bartlett wil have one year of eligibility remaining in his college career at his next stop.
