West Virginia QB Doege putting emphasis on improvement

West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege played all but 21 of the returning snaps last season at the position for the Mountaineers but there’s still work to do.

Doege, who played the final four games of 2019 and all but the second half of the Liberty Bowl, was uneven in some areas of his game this past season. He completed 64-percent of his passes and threw 14 touchdowns against 4 interceptions but struggled in other departments.

One of those was generating explosive plays down the field, as he connected on only 18-60 passes over 20+ yards and in total averaged only 6.8-yards per attempt. Some of that can be attributed to issues at wide receiver, with 28 dropped passes thrown by Doege, but that element was clearly lacking.

“We have to improve our ability to hit the deep ball,” head coach Neal Brown said.

Another perhaps even more important factor comes before the ball is even thrown.

Doege has got to show progress in moving within the pocket in order to extend plays. He doesn’t need to be confused for a dual-threat quarterback, but he has to show growth in his ability to make things happen enough with his legs to help open things up in the back end of defenses.

That was something he displayed late in the 2019 season, with the throw at Kansas State immediately coming to mind before the half, but it was largely absent a year ago. Brown compared it earlier this spring to what Tom Brady is routinely doing at the NFL level.

That is where Doege has to make the same leaps.

“It’s movement that probably the common fan doesn’t notice but he is elite at moving the pocket. I don’t think anybody would say he’s a great athlete but his pocket movement and his efficiency with his movements is special. Jarret has to improve on that,” Brown said.

That isn’t lost on the redshirt senior either as he understands the areas he has to improve.

“My main focus has been moving in the pocket. Realizing when to run, realizing when to take a sack. Just situational football,” he said. I’ve gotten a lot better just moving in the pocket. Just maybe one little, small movement and making that throw helps a lot. Just throwing on the run.”

Doege has spent time working on multiple drills with having a bag in his face to force him to make a throw with somebody in that window or emphasizing small movements just to get away from the bag.

“And getting a couple inches where I can make a throw,” he said.

Finding that balance between becoming more of a weapon in the pocket by buying time and finding receivers down the field could go a long way toward putting Doege and West Virginia in position to have a much better season on the offensive end this fall.