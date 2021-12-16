West Virginia RB Brown opts out of Guaranteed Rate Bowl

West Virginia will be playing Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl without senior running back Leddie Brown.

That’s because Brown announced his intentions to opt out of the bowl and pursue the NFL.

“I have decided to opt out of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl to focus on preparing for my lifelong dream,” he said. “Thank you Mountaineer Nation for your unwavering passion and support.”

Brown is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons for the Mountaineers and finished this campaign with 223 carries for 1,065 yards and 13 touchdowns along with 36 catches for 217 yards and a touchdown.

The Mountaineers will now turn to redshirt sophomore Tony Mathis and true freshman Justin Johnson in the backfield against the Gophers.

The bowl game is set for 10:15 p.m. Dec. 28.