West Virginia will lose one of its crowded running back room with redshirt junior Tony Mathis electing to enter the transfer portal.

Mathis, 5-foot-11, 210-pounds, announced his decision on Instagram after playing in 31 games with 11 starts during his career.

Mathis rushed 229 times for 943 yards and 6 touchdowns during his career.

The Georgia native is entering as a graduate transfer with two years left.

West Virginia still has a running back room that features CJ Donaldson, Justin Johnson, Jaylen Anderson, Jahiem White and DJ Oliver.