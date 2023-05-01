West Virginia RB Mathis to enter transfer portal
West Virginia will lose one of its crowded running back room with redshirt junior Tony Mathis electing to enter the transfer portal.
Mathis, 5-foot-11, 210-pounds, announced his decision on Instagram after playing in 31 games with 11 starts during his career.
Mathis rushed 229 times for 943 yards and 6 touchdowns during his career.
The Georgia native is entering as a graduate transfer with two years left.
West Virginia still has a running back room that features CJ Donaldson, Justin Johnson, Jaylen Anderson, Jahiem White and DJ Oliver.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan
•Like us on Facebook