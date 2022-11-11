This trip to Pittsburgh is currently the last scheduled for the West Virginia basketball team.

The Mountaineers and Panthers have played 188 times but this stop in Pittsburgh is currently the next to last meeting scheduled outside the return trip to Morgantown next season. The initial deal was a four-game series that was extended two more contests with this being the first of those two.

West Virginia leads the all-time series 100-88 and has won the last five meetings including the last three in Pittsburgh and all four since the renewal of the rivalry.

It remains unclear if the rivalry will be extended further as head coach Bob Huggins has said that is a decision that’s above him and comes from the athletic directors.

And admittedly some of that is with football in mind.

“But in that instance because of the familiarity and how close the schools are and the rivalry that’s done and football comes into play too,” Huggins said. “I think in negotiations you’re talking about a football game and a basketball game.”

Huggins, who played at West Virginia, competed in the rivalry and understands the significance.

But this will be the first time that many of the players on the roster have any experience with the rivalry.

And while West Virginia would prefer that players have been through that in the past, the Mountaineers do have a number of transfer additions on the roster that have experience tough in-game environments.

Still, many of them will just be getting their first taste of the Brawl.

“I don’t think they understand the rivalry. We don’t have guys who grew up watching the rivalry or hearing about the rivalry. They don’t know anything about it. We haven’t talked about it at all. We haven’t spent five seconds talking about it,” Huggins said.